India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 8,78,254 on Monday which includes 3,01,609 active cases and 5,53,470 recovered cases according to data shared by the ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 23,174.

In the last 24 hours, 28,701 fresh cases were reported in the country.

Globally 12,877,551 people have been infected with the virus while 5,68,528 people have died due to it.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on 10 July. Global deaths remain steady at about 5,000 a day, reports The Guardian.