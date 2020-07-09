India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,67,296 on Thursday which includes 2,69,789 active cases and 4,76,377 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 21,129.

The country has reported 24,879 new cases in 24 hours.

Maharashtra which remains the most affected state in the country has now reported 2,23,724 cases of the infection. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 59,238 with 1,101 persons discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC said, reports NDTV.

Globally 12,012,720 people have been infected with the virus while 548,914 people have died due to it.

The US, which passed 3 million cases on Thursday, accounts for a quarter of all cases and just under one in four deaths.