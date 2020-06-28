India’s COVID-19 tally rose 5,28,859 to on Sunday which includes 2,03,051 actives cases and 3,09,712 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,095 according to data released by ministry of health.

Maharashtra has been reporting around 5,000 new cases for the last three days, reversing the trend of a slowdown in its growth rate for more than a month. The state has reported highest number of infections with 1,59,133 cases till Sunday.

Meanhwhile, Delhi, which has increased its testing capacities, has reported a sharp hike in the new detections. The national capital has reported 80,188 cases till Sunday. The Health Ministry has introduced a range of other tests from time to time as the country ramps up its testing to nearly 2.15 lakh per day.

Globally 9,955,495 people have been infected by the virus while 4,98,217 have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The US coronavirus death toll passed 1,25,000 on Saturday, as cases topped 2,505,590. The country has the highest known cases and deaths worldwide, and is almost 1.2 million cases ahead of Brazil, which has the next-highest number of infections, followed by Russia and India.

Meanwhile, South Korea has confirmed 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period as the country continues to face new clusters of infections amid eased social distancing rules. The additional cases reported Sunday took the country’s total to 12,715, with 282 deaths.