Will visit once temple is complete: Sharad Pawar declines invitation to attend Ram Mandir event

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday turned down the invitation to attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, saying he will “visit the temple once the construction is complete”.

In a letter addressed to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, Pawar expressed his gratitude for the invitation and said that the darshan of Ram Lalla can be done peacefully after the January 22 ceremony.

“I’m very happy to have received the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024,” Pawar stated in his letter.

“The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed,” Pawar said.

The NCP leader further acknowledged the excitement among devotees across the country and added the joy of celebrations will reach him through them.

“Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram’ is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them,” he added.

None of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc partners have so far accepted the invitation to the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The Opposition have accused the BJP of doing politics on Lord Ram and using the religious programme for electoral gains.

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism, the BJP has termed the INDIA bloc leaders “anti-Ram and anti-Santana” and said that only devotees of Lord Ram will attend the event.