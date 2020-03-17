Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh who resigned after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP swear allegiance to the leader on Tuesday and said they would always stay with their leader.

The 22 MLAs who rebelled also include 6 former ministers in the state and have been stating in a resort in Bengaluru’s outskirts for over a week.

“As Scindia is our leader, we will always stay with him. He taught us a lot. I will always stay with him even if I have to jump into a well,” said rebel MLA Imarti Devi while speaking to reporters.

Another party lawmaker Govind Singh Rajput alleged that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath never heard them even for 15 minutes after they were elected 15 months ago.

“Kamal Nath never heard us even for 15 minutes. Whom should we talk to for development in our constituency?” Rajput said.

He said in every cabinet meeting, Nath would talk about the development of Chindwara only, as it is his home constituency and not bother about other regions.

“Many legislators are unhappy with Nath and the way the government has been working. We do not even feel safe to go back to Bhopal. We will go if we are assured of safety by the central security forces,” he asserted.

Another rebel leader Rajvardan Singh said, “We have submitted our resignations to the Assembly Speaker and requested him to accept them. Though he summoned us to meet him last Friday (March 13), we could not go on that day for some reason.”

Silawat Tulsiram, another rebel sought protection of central forces as he said they can’t trust the state police, which is in control of Kamal Nath, he alleged.