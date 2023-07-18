Will react on Opposition meet tomorrow: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he will air his views on the second Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, adding that he was caught up with governance work and could not follow the minutes of the huddle in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

A total of 26 Opposition parties held a meeting in Karanataka capital on Tuesday to flesh out a roadmap for grand Opposition alliance against the BJP-led Nartional Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha polls. “From morning till evening, I was caught up with governance work. I could not even follow the updates on Twitter. I am not even aware who went to Bengaluru and who didn’t. I will gather the details at night and will articulate my views tomorrow,” CM Sarma said.

Taking a jibe at Opposition leaders, who came together in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said earlier in the day that at a time when people have already decided to bring the ruling government back in 2024, “those” responsible for the country’s woes have “opened their shops”.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the new Integrated Terminal Building at Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the country’s woes have opened their shops,” PM Modi said.

Taking a further swipe at the Opposition, he added, “The people are saying that this is a ‘kattar bhrashtachar sammelan’…Another fearture of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail for a corruption worth crores, they are regarded with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are honoured even more. If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he, too, is honoured,” he said.