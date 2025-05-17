Will not be found wanting when national interest is involved: Tharoor on leading all-party delegation on Op Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was honoured to receive the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation tasked with spreading India’s point of view on Operation Sindoor.

The Congress leader, who is facing the heat within his party for remarks praising the NDA government’s policies, stated that when national interest is involved, he will not be found wanting.

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting,” Tharoor wrote on X.

He also shared a government notification on the formation of seven all-party delegations. Along with Tharoor, the other members who will lead the delegations are – BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jay Panda, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Members from different parties, prominent politicians, and distinguished diplomats will be members of these delegations.

The seven delegations will visit partner countries, including the United Nations Security Council members, and “project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

To appoint other members of the delegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and asked them to submit four names for the delegations.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed the development and said that the party has given the names of Anand Sharma, former Union Cabinet Minister; Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader, INC in Lok Sabha; Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, MP, Rajya Sabha; and Raja Brar, MP, Lok Sabha.