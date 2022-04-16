Will the Masks be back in Delhi?

COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid pace in Delhi. The situation in the National capital appears to be quite alarming. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to re-evaluate the situation. The DDMA had earlier decided to do away with the fine for not wearing masks in public places. Will the masks become necessary now?

Going by the figures there has been a significant rise in the COVID-19 cases in the past week. According to official data, the number of people in the home isolation in Delhi has gone up by almost fifty per cent.

On Friday 366 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The official data suggested that Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158.

Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government is keeping a close eye on rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital adding that nothing to worry about as of now.

Addressing the situation, Kejriwal said, “We are keeping a close eye on rising cases of Corona. Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest and said, “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.”

While the situation still seems to be under control will the masks be back soon?