The son and wife of an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday according to news agency PTI.

The advisor has gone into self-quarantine at the super-speciality hospital in Reasi district where his son and wife are being kept at an isolation ward, they said. The officials said the advisor’s wife and son had returned from Delhi a few days back and were staying at a guest house. The results of their samples came on Sunday night and they had tested positive for the disease, they said.

The advisor’s samples have been sent for testing. Contact tracing is also being done at the guest house and samples will be collected, the officials said.

The union territory has reported 23 deaths due to the virus. According to NDTV, there are nearly 1,621 cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 791 are active and 809 have recovered.

India registered its biggest single day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections, reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union Health Ministry.