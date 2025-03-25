Wife hires contract killers to murder husband of 15 days in UP

A sensational incident like the Saurabh murder case of Meerut has come to light from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh when a newly-wed wife killed her husband with the help of her paramour in the Sahar area of the district.

According to police here on Tuesday, Mainpuri businessman Dilip Kumar( 24) married Pragati(22) just 15 days back on March 5.

The woman and her boyfriend Anurag gave the contract to a criminal named Ramji to kill Dilip for Rs 2 lakhs.

The victim is the brother-in-law of the wife’s elder sister.

Police said Dilip was found critically injured near Palia village in Sahar area on March 19 but he died during treatment on March 22.

SP Abhijit R Shankar said that 10 cases are registered against Ramji while police have arrested Pragati, Anurag and Ramji. Police recovered two pistols, four cartridges, bikes, Rs Rs 3000, and two mobiles from the killers.

The accused wife had paid Rs one lakh in advance and she was to pay the remaining amount after the murder. But police nabbed the culprit before he could receive the balance amount. During the investigation of the case, these facts emerged.

The SP said that an investigation will be held and the total number of people involved will be known.

“The accused have confessed to the conspiracy and the arrested accused have been sent to jail. The remaining accused will also be arrested soon. A love angle has surfaced where the wife was unhappy with the marriage. She had conspired to murder her husband when she was not allowed to meet her paramour. The accused have confessed to the conspiracy in interrogation,” the SP said.