Why Shankaracharyas not going? Cong asks PM what’s the hurry to inaugurate ‘incomplete’ Ram temple

Amid criticism from the BJP for declining the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invitation, the Congress on Thursday launched a counter attack and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi what is the hurry to inaugurate the temple while it is still under construction.

Citing the reported refusal of the four Shankaracharyas to attend the consecration ceremony, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that the BJP is inaugurating the under-construction temple and politicising the event because elections are nearing.

“Ask them (BJP), why are the Shankaracharyas not going (to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony). They said that construction of Ram Mandir is incomplete, why are the BJP and PM in a hurry? Inaugurating the temple while it is under construction and politicising it; it is evident because elections are nearing,” said Congress leader Alka Lamba.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand’s Jyotir Mutt head, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had termed the inauguration of “incomplete temple” against the rituals of the shastras.

“What is the reason for not going? Not because of any aversion or hatred, but because it’s shankaracharyas’ duty to follow shastra-vidhi (rituals of the shastras) and ensure that they are followed. And here, shastra-vidhi is being ignored. The biggest problem is that the pran pratishtha (consecration) is being done when the temple is still incomplete,” he said in video statement, adding that none of the four Shankaracharyas will attend the ceremony.

The BJP has been attacking the Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance for refusing to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Calling the Opposition leaders “anti-Santana”, the BJP shared a black and white poster of the INDIA alliance leaders, who have purportedly declined the invitation of the Ram temple event, in social media post on ‘X’.

“Recognise those faces who are refusing the Ram Mandir invite…Anti-Sanatana INDI Alliance,” read the caption of the post.