Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised a set of questions after the recent withdrawal by the Chinese Army from the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

He also raised questions, why was China allowed to “justify” the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? and Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?

National interest is paramount. GOI's duty is to protect it. Then,

1. Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on?

2. Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory?

3. Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley? pic.twitter.com/tlxhl6IG5B — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2020

Yesterday also Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and called its handling of COVID-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation all ‘failures’ that will be subject of analysis in future classes.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress president said that these policies will be studied by the Harvard Business School. “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” he tweeted.

In a recent development, India and China have agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was essential for the further development of bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes.

The mutual agreement came after a key phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister, State Councillor and Special Representative on the Sino-Indian Boundary Issue Wang Yi and Indian National Security Advisor and Special Representative Ajit Doval on Sunday.