One of the fiercest opposition leaders who have vehemently opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC), Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said at an election rally in Jharkhand recently that those involved in arson can be “identified by their clothes”.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said “The whole country is burning and they are talking about the clothes you are wearing. Can you tell who I am from seeing me and what I am wearing?”

BJP did not give opposition parties time to think and discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, sought its passage in a hurry: @MamataOfficial #NoCABNoNRC pic.twitter.com/KEqSxy7c8E — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 17, 2019

On Sunday, PM Modi had said at a rally in Dumka, Jharkhand: “Congress and their allies are creating a ruckus. They are doing arson because they did not get their way. People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV. They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing.”

He made the remarks while accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of inciting protests against the citizenship law in the northeast and other parts of India.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking before leading a protest march in Kolkata, her second since yesterday, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). She is among the three chief ministers who have said they will not implement the two measures in their states, though the Centre has said no state has a choice in the subject.

On Monday CM Banerjee ordered her administration to stop work on the National Population Register, which is going to lay the groundwork for citizens’ list NRC, an exercise that the Centre says is aimed at weeding out illegal migrants. Similarly, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have also said that they will not implement the contentious CAA in their respective states.