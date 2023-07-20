Who was Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi?

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is all set to make his directorial debut, and the film he’s helming is none other than the highly-anticipated biopic of the legendary actress, Meena Kumari. Playing the lead role in this cinematic marvel is Kriti Sanon. Excitement has been building up around this project, and it’s been making headlines everywhere.

Amidst all the buzz surrounding Meena Kumari’s life and career, let’s take a moment to delve into the story of her partner, Kamal Amrohi. He was an Indian film director, screenwriter, and a poet in both Urdu and Hindi.

Born as Syed Amir Haider Kamal Naqvi in Amroha, United Provinces of British India (now Uttar Pradesh), he later adopted the name Kamal Amrohi, or Amrohvi, as he was fondly known. He was a first cousin to Pakistani writers Jaun Elia and Rais Amrohvi.

Advertisement

Kamal Amrohi’s cinematic journey was nothing short of extraordinary, marked by timeless creations that left a lasting impact on the film industry. Some of his notable Hindi films include the iconic “Mahal” (1949), the enchanting “Pakeezah” (1972), and the regal “Razia Sultan” (1983). He left an indelible mark on the industry, establishing Kamal Pictures (Mahal Films) in 1953 and the renowned Kamalistan Studio in Bombay in 1958.

Kamal’s first wife was Bilkis Bano, who was a maid serving Nargis’s mother, Jaddan Bai. After her passing, he tied the knot with Sayeda Al-Zehra Mehmoodi, the daughter of Jamal Hasan. But destiny had other plans for him, as he crossed paths with the ethereal Meena Kumari during the filming of “Tamasha.” It was a fateful encounter introduced by actor Ashok Kumar.

Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s love story bloomed, leading them to exchange vows on the most romantic day of the year, 14th February 1952 – Valentine’s Day, in an intimate ceremony. This occasion was kept away from the prying eyes of the media, known only to Amrohi’s close friend Baaqar Ali and Meena Kumari’s younger sister, Madhu.

Their love for each other was so profound that they decided to immortalize it on the silver screen, collaborating on the film “Daera” (1953), based on their own love story. The movie didn’t find success at the box office, but that didn’t deter them from pursuing their dreams together. During the filming of “Azaad” in 1954, they conceived another masterpiece, the enchanting “Pakeezah.” As the craze for color films grew, they adapted to the trend, re-shooting some scenes in color, adding to the film’s everlasting charm.

Life, however, took its own course, and Kamal Amrohi eventually entered into his fourth marriage with his physician. As the years went by, he faced some minor health issues, and it was during one of his visits to the hospital that he met his fourth wife, who was his attending doctor.

Kamal Amrohi passed away in 1993, in Mumbai, twenty-one years after Meena Kumari’s departure and a decade after his last film “Razia Sultan” (1983). As a testament to their profound love and bond, he was laid to rest beside Meena Kumari in the serene surroundings of Rehmatabad Qabristan, an Indian-Iranian graveyard in Mumbai.