Who was Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh martyred in Udhampur ops?

Rich tributes were paid to braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA (Special Forces), who was martyred during a counter-terror operation in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Shaikh succumbed to the critical injuries received during a gunfight with a group of terrorists.

Udhampur based White Knight Corps wrote on X, “Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued.”

“#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute #Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme #sacrifice during a counter #terror #operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” the post continued.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information said that acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir police was launched by the Indian Army. Paying condolences to the martyr, it wrote, “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy salute the unwavering bravery and supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh. His indomitable courage will forever remain etched in our hearts and #IndianArmy stands firm with the family in their hour of grief. #IndianArmy stands firm and resolute in the fight against terrorism. Every attempt to disrupt peace will be met with decisive force and the nefarious designs of our adversaries will be defeated.”

Trinamool Congress leader and Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra also paid tributes to Sheikh.

“Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para SF, Indian Army martyred today during an encounter between army & militants in Udhampur. He hailed from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. God bless his brave soul.”

“Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terror operation in Kashmir today. He was a resident of Nadia’s Tehatta in West Bengal and a son of a poor farmer His unmatched bravery and the unwavering spirit of his team will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his grieving family—we stand with them in this hour of sorrow.

“To those exploiting the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam for communal politics: let it be clear—terrorism has no religion, and terrorists recognize no faith,” wrote Samirul Islam, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman of Migrant Workers welfare Board, West Bengal.