Who is Karnveer Singh Garcha the Punjabi gangster shot dead in Canada

Karnveer Singh Garcha is a twenty-five-year-old Indo-Canadian man who was found murdered in the province of British Columbia on 2 July 2023. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the victim as Karnvir Singh Garcha, an alleged gangster.

Who was Karanveer Singh Garcha?

Garcha who was born to parents of Punjabi origin and descent was part of a gang. Meanwhile, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP had alerted that there was a threat to his life. Now a man believed to be his driver or chauffeur is being questioned. According to IHIT officials, a contingent of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Coquitlam had rushed to a shooting incident at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered Garcha suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately started lifesaving measures, but he eventually passed away due to his fatal injuries.

According to the police, Garcha had been dropped off at a condo complex, the crime scene, and minutes before the homicide.

‘We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off,’ said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a press release.

The police are making an effort to question Karnvir Singh’s relatives because they think that only those who knew him could have been responsible for his murder. According to the police, the group Karnvir was a part of was responsible for numerous violent episodes, selling of drugs, smuggling and

robberies.

In December of last year, Garcha and Harkirat Jhutty, two Indo-Canadian men who were reportedly engaged in gang activity, were the subject of a public safety alert from Surrey RCMP.

At the time, the police labelled them as ‘people… linked to high profile criminals and … a threat to public safety’.

They had also announced charges against Garcha on 15 February 2019 for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and bodily harm assault, and he was subsequently taken in custody.