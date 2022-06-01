White Knight Corps commemorates its Golden Jubilee Raising Day

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army on Wednesday commemorated its Golden Jubilee Raising Day.

Major General J S Bindra officiating GOC, White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for the high standards achieved while discharging operational as well as administrative duties.

The General Officer paid floral tributes to the Bravehearts in a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at “Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal” in Nagrota Military Station.

The White Knight Corps was raised on 1 June 1972 as part of Northern Command and Lt General JFR Jacob, was the first Corps Commander.

Today White Knight Corps is one of the finest operational Corps of the Indian Army looking after the extent of Pir Panjal Ranges to the Shivalik Ranges and also the plains of Jammu and Akhnoor.

The Corps has a rich history and a saga of valour and bravery in all wars including Counter Insurgency Operations.

The Corps has had the honour of participating in all operations since its raising. Operation Blue star in 1984, Operation Trident in 1987, Operation Rakshak in 1985 and Operation Vijay in 1999 are a few major operations in which the gallant soldiers of the Corps have etched their name in the history in Golden letters by their bravery and dedication to duty.

On the 50th raising day, the White Knight Corps continues its pursuance towards professional excellence with renewed vigour and perseverance.

Major General JS Bindra addressed all ranks of the Corps on the occasion. He recounted the rich history and motivated all ranks to rise to the occasion to ensure the Corps flag keeps flying high.

He also remembered the gallant soldiers of the Corps who made supreme sacrifice in the Line of duty. The General Officer further added that besides the gallant actions in war, the Corps has also reduced the terrorist activities in the region through relentless efforts.

The Corps has also been taking painstaking efforts in Nation Building through a wide range of projects under Op Sadbhavana.

The General Officer exhorted all ranks to continue discharging the assigned tasks with utmost professionalism and dedication while maintaining the high standards set by the predecessors and also congratulated all ranks as the White Knight Corps stepped onto a historical landmark of the glorious 50 years of its raising.