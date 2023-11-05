Where is the evidence? India envoy claims high-level Canadian official damaged Nijjar probe

Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma has claimed the investigation in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been tainted on directions from someone at the top. In an interview with The Globe, the Indian Envoy also claimed that Canada has not shared any concrete evidence backing Ottawa’s claim that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar killing.

“There is no specific or relevant information provided in this case for us to assist them in the investigation,” Verma said.

“Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it.”

Advertisement

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was killed by two masked gunman in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia in June early this year. Nijjar was designated terrorist by New Delhi in 2020.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged agents of Indian government were behind the Khalistani terrorist’s murder.

Trudeau’s allegations sans any credible evidence resulted in a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada with both countries expelling each other’s station intelligence chiefs.

India also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens and invoked parity clause asking Ottawa to withdraw 41 of its diplomats. Canada recalled them last month.