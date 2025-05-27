Where are the terrorists of Pahalgam? asks Congress

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, asking several pointed questions related to the Pahalgam attack and the sudden announcement of ceasefire by US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: “…So far we have not got answers to what happened to the terrorists in Poonch in 2023, in Ganderbal on 2 October 2024, in Pahalgam in April 2025, and where are the terrorists? On what conditions did the ceasefire (between India and Pakistan) happen? How did Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar escape? … There should be serious discussions on serious issues…”

India launched precision strikes on nine terrorists camps in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalagam attack.

However, even after more than one month, the terrorists, who led the carnage on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, have not been captured.

Taking an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent “Garm Sindoor in my veins” remark, Khera said that whenever these questions are asked of the Modi government, its leaders deliver filmy dialogues.

Khera also criticised the foreign policy of the Modi-led government, stating that not even Nepal and Bhutan stood with India during the recent standoff with Pakistan.

“This government has outsourced the entire politics, political discourse, and foreign policy to trolls. The result of the Modi government’s foreign policy is that Kuwait has removed visa restrictions on Pakistan. Kuwait-Pakistan is about to sign a labor treaty. On the other hand, the UAE has given 5 years visa permission to Pakistan,” said Khera.

He continued: “The result of our foreign policy is that even Nepal and Bhutan did not stand with us. In this entire conflict, it has become clear how China and Pakistan came together, but the government is not doing anything about it.”

He said that the all-party delegations were dispatched by the government due to isolation internationally. “When the government realised that we were isolated due to a destructive foreign policy, there was talk of an all-party delegation. There, Congress and opposition MPs are presenting India’s side, but a BJP MP is not refraining from making venomous tweets every day.”

He further accused the Modi government of failing miserably in the hour of crisis:

“The answer to this can only be found when the Prime Minister is not inspired by trolls, takes these issues seriously, and talks to experts…But I don’t think we can get any answers from the Modi Government, and it can face these challenges, because when it was tested in the hour of crisis, the Government failed miserably,” he added.