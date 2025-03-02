Whenever in Karnataka, think Kannada!

It is interesting to note that most non-BJP states are picking up the language issue and appropriating it as a counter to the BJP that appears to be pushing Hindi, which has sparked off a war between Centre and Tamil Nadu that has spilled over into the National Education Policy.

Karnataka too has taken up the language issue, a couple of days after Telangana made Telugu compulsory in all its schools, by mandating priority to Kannada in all office work, communications and business and educational institutions in the state.

The language issue, in one form or the other continues to occupy the centre stage in South Indian states with the latest action coming from the Karnataka government – it has come out with a fresh directive to all government offices making it compulsory to make extensive use of Kannada in government and business operations across the state.

The significance in timing is not surprising – only couple of days after Telangana made Telugu compulsory in all schools and Tamil Nadu continuing its language war against the central government and also over National Education Policy that it claims imposes Hindu – the Karnataka government too has come out on an issue that has some emotive appeal amongst the local populace.

The latest Karnataka directive is envisaged to increase language’s role in administration, education and commerce and this comes after a suggestion by Kannada Development Authority and the new guideline aligned with the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act.

The government said it hopes to achieve “comprehensive development of the Kannada language and providing better opportunities to Kannadigas in all walks of life.” From now on all government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments in the state must prioritise Kannada in their operations. The order would cover public signages, advertisements and also care must be taken in communications at work where Kannada would remain the primary language.

Now, it remains to be seen as to how the Karnataka government order will impact the various central government organisations offices and establishments located physically in the state of Karnataka.

The directives are clear when it comes to industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state. “The name and directions for use of all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state, in both the government and private sectors, shall be printed in Kannada along with other languages,” the directive said.

Non compliance will result in legal action, the order said and also directed officials to monitor the implementation of the order and address violations immediately.

The push for Kannada implementation has been a long-standing effort in the state, with protests occurring on various occasions.

Karnataka has also seen few incidents of flare up over language issues, with migrants often being at the centre of it. But the Karnataka government has made a commitment to make Kannada the “language of life”. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had already made this commitment.

“Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to offer our respects to our motherland by hoisting the flag of the land high,” Shivakumar said.