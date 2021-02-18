Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) today via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the IT industry for their resilience during the Corona period. “When the chips were down, your code kept things running,” said the Prime Minister. He noted 2 per cent growth in the sector and addition of 4 billion dollars in revenue amidst the apprehensions of de-growth.

The Prime Minister noted that today’s India is eager for progress and the Government understands this feeling. He said aspirations of 130 crore Indians inspire us to move forward with rapid speed.

He said that the Government is aware that restrictions are not conducive for the development of the future’s leadership. The Government is working to free the tech industry from unnecessary regulations.

The Prime Minister listed the steps taken in recent times such as National Communication Policy, policy to make India Global Software Product Hub and Other Service Provider” (OSP) guidelines which were issued during Corona period. He noted that the inclusion of Information services into 12 champion service sectors has started bearing fruit. Recent liberalization of maps and geospatial data will strengthen the tech startup ecosystem and the wider mission of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister emphasized that young entrepreneurs should have the freedom to leverage new opportunities. The Government has full faith in the start-up and innovators, said the Prime Minister. Steps like self-certification, the use of IT solutions in Governance, data democratization through Digital India have taken the process forward.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for use of technology in governance. He gave examples of geotagging of infrastructure products, houses of poor and such projects so that they can be completed on time.

He talked of the use of drones in mapping village households and a reduction in the human interface to improve transparency, especially in tax-related matters. The Prime Minister called upon the start-up founders not to restrict themselves to just valuations and exit strategies.

“Think how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think how you can create world class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asked the tech leaders to emphasize imprint of Make for India in their solutions. He called upon them to establish new parameters of competitiveness to maintain momentum and Indian technological leadership. He also emphasized the culture of excellence and institution building.