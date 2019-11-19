To tackle the challenge of protein and micro-nutrient hunger and India’s fight against malnutrition, Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh was launched by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, along with Union Minister Smriti Irani, in Delhi on Monday. It is a repository of diverse crops to facilitate better nutritional outcomes.

Irani shared a picture with Gates on Instagram after the event and captioned it (in Hindi) “Soch rahe hain padhai puri kari nahi, aage kya karein (We are thinking that as we haven’t completed our degrees, what should be done next).”

Bill Gates is one of the most famous college dropouts, arguably after Mark Zuckerberg. He did not finish his studies at Harvard and went on to become the richest man on earth as he established Microsoft company.

Irani, often in news for her degree row, whether she is a graduate or not, have declared in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the education column of her poll affidavit- “Three year degree course not completed.”

Have a look at Irani’s Instagram post:

The post was an instant hit and garnered 70,211 likes. People commented on her obvious tongue-in-cheek wit, while some appreciated her comment , some took her case for suspense on her education.

One comment read, “You truly are the boss of sarcasm and wit.”

Another said, “You dont need education to go up, just need escalator.”

Yet another comment read, “But she already said she has done graduation from Yale university.”

“Had I knew from childhood, would have knowingly failed in exam,” said one follower. When