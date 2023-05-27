What will happen to the old Parliament building?

The new parliament building is all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28. But the question arises what happens to the old Parliament building? The existing building served as the independent India’s first Parliament, It has been the house of intense debates, discussions, protests, and emotional conversations.

It has witnessed some historic events including the adoption of the constitution. The old building saw the nation being built with a new building ready to take over.

Conserving and rejuvenating the rich heritage of the Parliament building is a matter of national significance originally called the council house. The old Parliament building housed the imperial legislative council and is considered an icon of India’s democratic spirit. It was designed by the British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, which took 6 years to build and was completed in 1927. In March 2021 union housing and urban affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha that once the new building is ready, the existing one would have to be repaired and made available for alternate use, but no comprehensive thought has been given to it.

According to the source, the old building will not be demolished. The existing Parliament building will surely be conserved, as it is an archaeological asset for the country. It will be suitably retrofitted to provide more functional space for parliamentary events and to ensure that it is used along with the new building.

There are some reports that say the existing parliament building may also be converted into a museum if that will happen the building will surely be opened for the common public to experience the current Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers and much more. Whatever decisions will be taken by the government it is sure that the old building is part of India’s rich historical past and it should be preserved for generations to come.