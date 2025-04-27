What PM Modi said on Pahalgam attack in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Top quotes

Amid nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam terrorist attack and criticism of his government over a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday noted that every citizen of the country is seething with anger after seeing the images of the April 22 attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show, the Prime Minister vowed that the perpetrators would be served with the harshest punishment. He assured the families of the victims that they would get justice.

Advertisement

Here are the top quotes from Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Pahalgam attack:

Advertisement

1. There is a deep agony in my heart. Every citizen of the country is pained by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. I have deep sympathies in my heart for the families of the victims.No matter what state they belong to, what language they speak, they are feeling the pain that the families who lost their loved ones in the attack are going through. I feel every citizen is seething with anger seeing the images of the terror attack.

2. The attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration and cowardice of the sponsors of terrorism.

3. At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, when there was a new vibrancy in schools and colleges, when developmental works had gained unprecedented momentum, when democracy was strengthening, when the number of tourists was reaching record highs, when people’s incomes were rising, and when new opportunities were being created for the youth — the enemies of the nation and the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir could not tolerate it.

4. The terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be devastated once again, and that is why they have executed such a major conspiracy.

5. In this war against terror, the unity of 149 crore Indians is our greatest strength.

This very unity is the foundation of our decisive battle against terrorism.

6. To face this challenge before the nation, we must strengthen our resolve.

We must demonstrate strong willpower as a united nation. Today, the world is witnessing how, after this terrorist attack, the entire country is speaking in one voice.

7. The anger that we Indians feel today is being echoed across the world.

Since the terrorist attack, condolences have been pouring in from all over the globe.

Global leaders have called me, written letters, and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack. They have also expressed their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

8. The entire world stands with the 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism.

I once again assure the families of the victims that they will get justice — justice will certainly be delivered. Those guilty of this attack and those who conspired to carry it out will be given the harshest punishment.