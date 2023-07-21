What led to the Jaguar accident in Gujarat by Tathya Patel?

An incident unfolded on a fateful Thursday night when Tathya Patel found himself in the driver’s seat of a Jaguar on ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad. The speeding SUV, with license plate GJ 01 WK 93, careened out of control, resulting in a devastating collision that claimed the lives of nine innocent people. Numerous others were left injured, and the community was left in shock and mourning.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Tathya’s father, Pragnesh Patel, faced his own arrest in connection with the incident. It was revealed that Pragnesh had a history marred by criminal involvement, including a prior case of rape in Rajkot back in 2020.

Tathya, currently hospitalized at the renowned CIMS hospital in Ahmedabad, was reportedly driving with friends at the time of the accident. His luxurious abode, the opulent ‘Hare Shanti’ bungalow, nestled opposite Gokul Farm House in Ahmedabad’s Gota area, is approximately 700 meters away from SG highway and eight kilometers from the tragic accident site.

In the midst of these tumultuous events, Pragnesh Patel staunchly defended his son, refuting any allegations of wrongdoing. He maintained that Tathya and his friends had merely set out for a coffee outing around 11 p.m. According to Pragnesh, the car involved in the accident was registered under his partner’s name, and there were two female and two male friends accompanying Tathya in the vehicle.

Pragnesh Patel’s emotions ran high as he described rushing to the accident site upon receiving the shocking news about his son’s involvement. He recounted witnessing people attacking Tathya and promptly took him to a private hospital, all while notifying the Satellite police about the tragic incident.

Tathya’s friends offered their perspective, claiming that the car was not speeding beyond 100 km/h at the time of the collision. Nevertheless, sources reported that Pragnesh Patel arrived at the scene and allegedly exerted his influence over the police, eventually escorting his son away during the dark hours of that night.

In the wake of these allegations, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed his stern stance against any attempts to intimidate or manipulate law enforcement. There were claims of Pragnesh brandishing a gun and threatening the crowd, which he adamantly denied.