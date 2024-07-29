What Kamath and Kapoor imbibed from Modi

When two young hyper-achievers come together for a chat, the atmosphere is electric. When the topic of their discussion is an iconic figure such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outcomes are spectacular.

Nikhil Kamath, 37, is the trailblazing co-founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroking firm and of True Beacon, an asset management company, enterprises that catapulted him to the Forbes Billionare List in 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, 41, is an iconic actor and a scion of Bollywood’s first family.

In a recent podcast, the two turned their attention to the Prime Minister.

Kamath commended Mr Modi, saying “his energy at this age is crazy.”

“I have had the privilege of being around him at a couple of events. I really respect and admire him. His energy is crazy. There is definitely a lot to learn from him,” the entrepreneur told Kapoor.

He described Modi’s tireless schedule, while recalling one of his meetings with the Prime Minister in the US.

“Once we were in the US. There were three or four of us with him. It was nearly a year back, and we were in Washington. He would do a speaking session with us in a room alongwith some American businessmen at 8 a.m., he would go (and) give a speech somewhere at 11 a.m., then he would go and sit with the Vice President from 1 to 2 p.m., he would do something else at 4 p.m, something else at 7 p.m., something else at 11 p.m.

“By 8 to 9 p.m. I was out. Like I am tired after two days, I am feeling sick, he was then going to Egypt to do the same thing all over again,” said the Zerodha co-founder. “He has an aura”.

In the course of the chat, Kapoor also expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister, recalling a personal encounter. “He’s a great orator…He has got this magnetic charm about him.”

Describing a meeting some actors and directors had with the Prime Minister a few years ago, the actor said: “He spoke to each person, something that was so personal… My father was going through treatment at that time, so he’s asking how the treatment is going and what’s happening… That kind of effort, you see in great men.”

“He doesn’t need to… And that says a lot about that person.”