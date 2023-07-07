What is Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis? Kerala teen dies of rare brain infection

A rare brain infection known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis has claimed the life of a 15-year-old in Alappuzha, Kerala. The infection is caused by a free-living amoeba that resides in contaminated waters, according to a government release. The exact details of the patient were not disclosed.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis was previously reported in the Alappuzha municipality area in 2017, as confirmed by health officials. The infection occurs when the non-parasitic amoeba enters the body through the nasal passage and infects the brain.

Due to the seriousness of this disease, district health officials have urged individuals to refrain from bathing in contaminated water.

W hat is Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Primaryry Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) is a rare and severe brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. This amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, hot springs, and poorly maintained swimming pools. PAM is a rare condition, but it is often fatal.

The infection occurs when the amoeba enters the body through the nasal passage, typically while swimming or diving in contaminated water. From there, it travels through the nasal mucosa and enters the brain, causing inflammation and damage to the nervous system.

The initial symptoms of PAM are similar to those of other common illnesses, including fever, headache, nausea, and a stiff neck. As the infection progresses, more severe symptoms may develop, such as seizures, hallucinations, confusion, and coma. The disease progresses rapidly, and without prompt treatment, it can lead to death within a matter of days.

Treatment options for PAM are limited, and early intervention is crucial for the best chances of survival. Antifungal medications, such as amphotericin B, are typically administered intravenously to fight the infection. In some cases, additional measures like induced hypothermia or the use of experimental drugs may be considered.

Prevention is key in reducing the risk of PAM. It is recommended to avoid swimming or diving in warm freshwater bodies that may be contaminated with the amoeba. When participating in water activities, it is advisable to use nose clips or keep your head above water to prevent the amoeba from entering the nasal passage.