What is a green diamond? All you need to know about PM Modi’s gift to Jill Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the United States came with a touch of sparkle and intrigue. Among the many gifts exchanged during a White House dinner, PM Modi presented First Lady Jill Biden with a unique green diamond, captivating the attention of onlookers who were previously unaware of such a gem. Let’s dive into some fascinating details about this extraordinary gift.

The green diamond graciously bestowed upon First Lady Jill Biden by PM Modi weighs a striking 7.5 carats. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this remarkable gem was cultivated in a laboratory specifically for the Bidens, a testament to the significance of this state visit.

One intriguing aspect of the diamond is its eco-friendly nature, emitting a mere 0.028 grams of carbon per carat. This low carbon footprint suggests that its production processes had minimal impact on the environment in terms of carbon emissions, setting it apart from conventional diamonds.

Furthermore, the green diamond reflects the chemical and optical properties found in diamonds mined from the Earth. However, its creation embraces sustainability, harnessing eco-diversified resources such as solar and wind power during the manufacturing process.

Presented in a meticulously crafted box made of paper mâché, known as kar-e-kalamdani, the 7.5-carat green diamond arrives with a touch of artistic elegance. Kashmir’s skilled artisans employ sakthsazi, or the meticulous preparation of paper pulp, along with naqqashi, where intricate designs are delicately painted, resulting in an exquisite presentation.

Apart from that, PM Modi’s gesture included a box containing ten items representing various donations, including an idol of Ganesha and a diya, symbolizing the spirit of giving. He presented President Joe Biden with a first edition print of the book ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’.

The gifting of the green diamond serves as a reminder of the significance and thoughtfulness behind diplomatic exchanges, highlighting the beauty of cultural exchange and fostering goodwill between nations.