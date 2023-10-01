‘What has not happened in 3 decades…’: Sachin Pilot’s big Rajasthan claim ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted that his party will retain power in the state and do something that has not been done in the last thirty years. Addressing a Kissan Sammelan in Ajeetgarh town in Srimadhopur assembly constituency, Pilot said that Congress will have to take everyone together in order to repeat the government in the state which has seen power alternately shifting between the BJP and Congress since 1993.

“To repeat the party government in Rajasthan, we will have to take everyone together. We will not be able to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, if the government does not repeat in Rajasthan. What has not happened in the last 30 years will happen this time” Pilot said.

He noted that government kept changing between the Congress and the BJP every five years for the last three decades and the party will need to work hard to change this pattern.

Advertisement

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly will be held later this year. The Election Commission Sunday said that the poll panel has held meeting with several political parties in Rajasthan regarding the preparations of elections in the state. Discussions were also held with enforcement agencies of both the state and centre.

“Thereafter had a review with the DMs, SPS, IGs, DIGs, Commissioners and all the senior officers of the state government. They said free and fair elections should be ensured, deployment of paramilitary forces at critical polling stations,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress party is facing a tough challenge from the BJP in Rajasthan. The saffron party has decided not to name its CM face against Gehlot and according to reports, elections will be fought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. This has also created an internal rift in the BJP with sources saying that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is not happy with the decision.