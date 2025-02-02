Wetlands are vital for livelihoods and economic growth: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted the vital role of wetlands in groundwater conservation, ensuring irrigation and drinking water availability, flood control, carbon storage, and preserving vegetation, wildlife, and migratory as well as local bird species dependent on aquatic ecosystems, pointing out that they are vital for livelihood and economic growth.

Inaugurating the ‘Conservation of Wetlands for Our Shared Future’ programme on World Wetlands Day at Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary in Gonda, he emphasised their impact on ecological balance. He also released books, toured an exhibition, and felicitated competition winners.

He added, “They remind us of nature’s pristine form. The Parvati and Arga natural lakes exemplify India’s rich heritage. Formed naturally hundreds of years ago due to the Saryu River, these lakes have retained their original form, attracting migratory and local birds that travel thousands of kilometres to reach here. As temperatures rise, these birds return to their native habitats, offering valuable insights into global climatic conditions.”

Highlighting the economic significance of tourism, the Chief Minister noted that eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and spiritual tourism serve as major drivers of employment. He cited Ayodhya’s transformation, where tourist footfall surged from 2.35 lakh in 2016 to 16.11 crore in 2024 due to improved connectivity and enhanced facilities.

He said, “This remarkable growth has generated widespread employment opportunities, benefiting sectors such as guiding services, restaurants, taxis, hotels, homestays, tent cities, and businesses related to flowers, leaves, and local crafts.”

The Chief Minister further remarked, “Earth is our mother and we must protect and preserve her as her children. He expressed concern over the encroachment of wetlands, where unplanned construction disrupts ecosystems and threatens biodiversity.

He stated, “Many wetlands suffer from these adverse effects, leading to the loss of various animal species. Recognising this challenge, the Ramsar International Wetland Convention was established in 1971 in Iran, underscoring the importance of wetland conservation for the future of our planet.”

The CM noted that only 23 Ramsar sites were designated in India after independence, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this number has increased to 89 within 10 years. He also stressed the need for continuous efforts to protect these sites in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting local initiatives, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Parvati Arga Wetlands are being integrated with nearby villages to promote economic opportunities. Women’s self-help groups are being encouraged to market their products online in collaboration with Amazon.

Previously, while high-quality products were being made, challenges in marketing and packaging hindered their reach. With improved packaging and marketing support, these groups are striving towards self-reliance.

He further noted the shift in consumer preferences, stating that five to seven years ago, Chinese products were commonly exchanged as gifts. However, the government’s One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative has gained momentum today, with locally-made products being favoured. This shift has strengthened local markets, created employment opportunities, and boosted economic self-sufficiency.

The CM emphasised that empowering women’s groups will enhance livelihoods and contribute to making Gram Panchayats and families self-reliant. He expressed confidence that if this momentum continues, Uttar Pradesh can achieve its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy within the next three to four years.

Discussing eco-tourism, the Chief Minister announced plans to develop the Tikri forest into an open safari and transform Gonda and the Awadh region into a significant eco-tourism hub. The Uttar Pradesh government will take responsibility for improving connectivity and will work on linking the Parvati and Arga wetlands with the Saryu Canal National Project.

Reflecting on past progress, he recalled that a survey ranked Gonda as the dirtiest district in the country eight years ago. However, today, it has significantly improved its ranking. The district has also witnessed remarkable development, including the establishment of a medical college. Moreover, the Vantangiya community, deprived of rights for over a century, has now been granted its due entitlements, allowing its members to live a life of dignity and respect.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. He said, “It is essential to curb pollution-causing elements to reach this target, thereby minimising carbon emissions.”

He highlighted the transition in cooking methods over the years—from firewood to kerosene and eventually to LPG, which was introduced to counter the adverse effects of traditional fuels. As a result, over 10 crore families across India have been provided with LPG connections, significantly improving their quality of life.

He further emphasised that Uttar Pradesh’s green cover has expanded due to the proactive efforts of the state government. Over the past eight years, 210 crore saplings have been planted, with an impressive 70% survival rate.

He said, “These efforts have led to developing dense forests in several areas, contributing to a healthier environment. Additionally, the Jatayu Conservation Centre has been established in Gorakhpur as part of the ongoing conservation initiatives.” The CM expressed confidence that such efforts will continue, further enhancing the state’s forest cover.