Western disturbance brings temporary respite from scorching heat in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is experiencing unseasonal weather fluctuations as an active western disturbance sweeps across the region, bringing cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall expected to persist until May 10. While this system offers temporary relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents to prepare for rising temperatures later this week as the mercury is predicted to climb following the weather system’s dissipation.

According to the IMD, the current weather patterns stem from a cyclonic circulation hovering over Rajasthan at altitudes between 5.8 to 9.4 kilometres above sea level. This atmospheric condition has led to mild thundershowers and lightning in isolated parts of the state. While maximum temperatures remained stable on Monday, meteorologists predict a gradual increase of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius across most regions beginning May 7, with temperatures expected to reach 40-41°C after the weather system dissipates.

Advertisement

Southern districts, particularly in the Bastar division, will continue to experience cloud cover for the next seven days, with possibilities of light to moderate rainfall. This persistent cloudiness will keep maximum temperatures relatively stable in these areas, offering extended respite from peak summer conditions. Meanwhile, temperature recordings from Monday showed Raipur at 38.2°C maximum and 25.6°C minimum, with other major cities like Bilaspur and Jagdalpur registering similar mild summer readings.

Advertisement

With the western disturbance expected to dissipate after May 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories for residents to brace for intensifying heatwave conditions. Health authorities emphasise the importance of maintaining proper hydration and minimising outdoor exposure between 11 AM and 4 PM, particularly for children, elderly citizens, and outdoor workers. Agricultural experts suggest farmers take advantage of the recent unseasonal rainfall to support standing crops ahead of the impending dry spell. Meteorologists note that terrain-induced microclimates across Chhattisgarh could lead to localised variations in weather conditions throughout the state.