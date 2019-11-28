The results for Bypoll elections which were held at West Bengal’s three Assembly constituencies and one Uttarakhand Assembly constituency on Monday will be announced on Today. With BJP winning in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh seat with 3267 votes and TMC winning all three seats in Assembly seats in West Bengal.

In West Bengal, elections were held in Karimganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj constituencies, while in Uttarakhand, a bye-election took place in Pithoragarh constituency.

The Trinamool Congress has defeated the BJP to win the Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin of 2,304 votes, according to news agency PTI. Tapan Deb Singha, TMC’s candidate, has defeated BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar.

Tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP came to fore in West Bengal after attack on a BJP’s Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar who was heckled, assaulted and kicked into bushes by the side of the road by Trinamool supporters during polling on Monday.

Despite the violence, the assembly segments recorded an impressive overall voter turnout. “The average voting percentage was 75.48 per cent. The turnout was 77.17 per cent in Kaliaganj, 67.62 per cent in Kharagpur Sadar and 81.23 per cent in Karimpur,” the Election Commission had said.

in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee’s won the Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar bye-elections in a boost to the ruling party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. This is the first time the TMC has won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats.

The BJP has won from the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand with candidate Chandra Pant. Congress’ Anju Lunthi and Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Bhatt have lost from the seat.