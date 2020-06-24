West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh died on Wednesday at a hospital in Kolkata. The South 24-Parganas district legislator was 60 years old.

Ghosh had tested positive for novel Coronavirus in May and was admitted to a hospital ever since.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the death of her party MLA and offered condolences to his family and friends.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work (sic),” Mamata tweeted.

He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2020

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered his condolences to the bereaved.

Sad at the demise of 3-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh. He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends and well wishers. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 24, 2020

The state has so far recorded 14,728 cases and 580 deaths.

On June 10, Tamil Nadu MLA J Anbazhagan, who had earlier tested positive for novel Coronavirus died at a private hospital in Chennai.

The 61-year-old DMK legislator was admitted to Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre in Chennai on June 2 with acute respiratory distress syndrome and his COVID-19 test returned positive at the time of admission.

Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through face mask but later on the MLA was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened. Further, his cardiac function also deteriorated, requiring medicine support for blood pressure.