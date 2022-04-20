Weblink created for Modi’s National Panchayat Raj Day address in Jammu live

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday created a registration weblink to enable members of the Panchayat fraternity and other stakeholders to watch the National Panchayat Raj Day (NPRD-2022) event live which is scheduled to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 April in the Palli village of Jammu.

The members of the Panchayat fraternity can register on the link: https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in/ for watching the NPRD–2022 event live from 12 noon on 24 April.

The concerned departments have been asked to encourage the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Rural Local Bodies as well as other stakeholders and general rural masses to register online on the designated link for viewing the Prime Minister’s interaction with Panchayat representatives and address to special gram sabhas across the country.