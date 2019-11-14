Shiv Sena spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) not to threaten his party or use coercive tactics against it. His statement referred to the BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on the 50-50 power-sharing formula with Sena behind closed doors.

“We are prepared to fight and die, but will not tolerate threats or coercive tactics”, said Raut.

“I have heard that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak that Devendra Fadnavis would be the next Chief Minister in Maharashtra, even Sena had repeatedly said that it’s CM would take oath,” he added.

A tussle broke out between the former ally in the state, Shiv Sena and BJP, over the 50-50 seat sharing formula including a 2.5 years CM post for each party.

Sena’s claim over the power sharing was dismissed by Shah and Fadnavis, and they scolded Uddhav Thackeray as a liar.

“Why did you not inform Prime Minister Modi of the decisions taken behind closed door? Why did you keep silent till the election results came out before denying the understanding?” Raut demanded.

Raut said that Sena could have countered Modi’s speeches on the political crisis in Maharashtra, but they didn’t do so as they respect him and respect the dignity of his post and hence kept quiet.

“What they term as merely a ‘room’ is a divine temple for us because that was the place where the late Bal Thackeray used to meet and advise everyone on everything. So we will not lie about the understanding arrived there,” said Raut.

Raut also said that if BJP had kept their word and promises, the matter would never have popped out in open.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was first speaking to the media after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday, where he underwent an angioplasty on Monday.