We will form next government at the Centre: BRS

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that his party was going to form the next government at the Centre and his flagship scheme of Dalit Bandhu which offers financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to scheduled caste families will then be extended across the country.

Rao, popularly addressed as KCR, was addressing the gathering after unveiling 125 feet tall statue of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on the Necklace Road when he declared that the BRS was getting huge response from Maharashtra and the spark that has been lit would spread to other parts of the country as well.

“I once said that I was going to Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and returned only to the state of Telangana and that is how it happened,” said KCR, adding that such declarations require self confidence.

Exuding confidence, he then went on to declare: “Let me tell you in the 2024 Parliament elections the next government will be ours. A spark is just what is needed to set off things and I’m already seeing a positive change in Maharashtra.”

The Dalit Bandhu scheme also earned accolades from Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Babasaheb and a former Parliamentarian as an initiative aimed at implementing the economic vision of BR Ambedkar.

Praising KCR, Prakash Ambedkar said: “He has initiated a new consciousness among the downtrodden, he has given a new spark.” Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Bhavan, also said that Babasaheb had called for Hyderabad to be established as the second capital of the country.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Chief Minister, asking “Why didn’t KCR take part in Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi and Vardanthi programmes all these years? Didn’t KCR insult Babasaheb by asking to rewrite the Constitution? What happened to the promise to make a Dalit the first Chief Minister? Why were Dalits not given three acres of land as promised?”