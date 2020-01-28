Assuring the country of being safe from the novel Coronavirus (nCov), Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said with precautionary efforts, we can fight from such disease.

“Last year, we stopped the Ebola virus from entering India, similarly this year, with all precautionary measures taken by the government we will stop this new Coronavirus disease from entering the country,” minister said addressing a press conference.

“People who are coming from China have been kept under isolation as a precautionary step because the disease takes some time to manifest,” he added.

Harsh Vardhan also asserted that no case of nCov has been detected in the country so far.

The minister also told that his ministry is closely working with the Ministry of External Affairs in order to bring back Indians stuck in China.

Earlier, the Health Ministry had also announced that four additional viral research and diagnostic labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research have been sanctioned for testing samples in addition to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The Government had also asked Air India to be ready to operate a special flight for bringing back vulnerable Indians, including university students from China, in the wake of rising worries over Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan province and reports of new cases of viral infection in other parts of the country.

The spread of Coronavirus in China has been very rapid as the authorities have announced the death toll due to the virus to have reached 106 with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

976 patients are in critical conditions and a total of 6,973 people are suspected of being infected with the virus as of Monday night.