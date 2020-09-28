Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a sit-in protest against the farm laws at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

“I along with my colleagues from @INCPunjab held a protest against Centre’s anti-farmer laws at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar. Most of our farmers are small & marginal who will be severely impacted by these legislations. We stand by Punjab’s farmers & will do everything to oppose it,” he said in a tweet.

Singh also paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and said we were indebted to his “supreme sacrifice”.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of late Bhagat Singh.

“Paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals still inspire all of us, particularly our youth. We all are indebted to this proud son of Punjab for his supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesting farmers has set a tractor on fire near India Gate in Delhi in the morning during protests.

The police came in action and removed the tractor and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

As per the reports, around 15 to 20 persons had gathered at the central Delhi location between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM and set the old tractor on fire.

The police told that the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans and they are trying to identify those involved.

“We wanted to send a message that the protest should happen at Delhi as the issue is related to central govt and PM modi .The farmers have to occupy India Gate and Parliament to make their voice heard to arrogant Modi. Today’s protest was symbolic and we take responsibility,” said Brinder Dhillon President of Punjab Youth Congress in a tweet.

The three controversial bills were introduced by the government contending that they will benefit the farmers.