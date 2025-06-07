We practice policy of zero tolerance against terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

India on Saturday thanked the United Kingdom for its support in condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated that India practises a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

In his opening remarks during the delegation-level talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy here, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, “At the outset, let me thank the Government of the United Kingdom for the strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for your solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it, and we will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims.”

The UK Foreign Secretary arrived in New Delhi this morning for a crucial two-day official visit aimed at reviewing and advancing the UK-India economic and migration partnership. Lammy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before engaging in bilateral discussions with Jaishankar.

“David, very pleased to welcome you back to India. You have just had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I think your visit at this time gives us an occasion to assess our comprehensive strategic partnership, which I believe has strengthened across all sectors in recent times. We have had very regular high level political and official interactions,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister further said Foreign Secretary, the recent conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Contribution Convention is truly a milestone which will not only propel “our two way trade and investment but will have also have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of our bilateral ties, it would also contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains”.

“Since your last visit to India, there have been significant initiatives which both of us have taken and those initiatives have progressed well. I would single out the Technology Security Initiative (TSI) which will enable deeper collaboration in strategic technology sectors of AI, Semiconductors, Telecom, Quantum, HealthTech/ Bio-Tech, Critical Minerals and Advanced Materials,” Jaishankar said.

“We have also launched the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, the first meeting of which was held, I believe, this week. This will enhance among others the TSI’s effectiveness in promoting trade in critical and emerging technologies, including the resolution of relevant licensing or regulatory issues,” he said.

Jaishankar further said similarly, the UK-India infrastructure financial bridge can unlock quality long term capital flows from the United Kingdom to India, and that would surely contribute to our infrastructure development.

“There is very good collaboration in the education sector with many more universities, I believe, planning to establish their campuses in India, and on the people – to – people ties front, we had the privilege – I myself had the honour – to open two new consulates in Manchester and Belfast,” he said.

“So, there is so much more that we can talk about and that is indeed why we are meeting. I look forward to discussing these initiatives on how to further deepen and diversify our partnership, and I also hope we can exchange views on key regional and global issues,” he added.

The UK Foreign Secretary, who met Jaishankar, expressed condolences over the recent Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the UK’s support in combating terrorism.

Lammy also spoke about the recent progress in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), underscoring growing education and trade cooperation.

Offering condolences on the terror attack, the UK Foreign Secretary said, “It is obviously also sadly the case that there has been a horrific terrorist attack since we last met and my prime minister wishes me to convey once again the deep condolences of the UK and a hand of friendship with India and support as we deal with the terrorism threat in a comprehensive manner.”

Referring to the newly finalised FTA between the two countries, Lammy said, “Since I was last here in India, our country has won a trophy which is that long-held prize of an FTA which I think is the beginning of a new era in relations between our two countries and allows us to move forward with a degree of ambition.”

He also noted that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion in the coming period and welcomed the growing interest among UK universities in forging partnerships in India.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to talk about our comprehensive strategic partnership to build on the technology security initiative that we launched last year to see more universities desiring of partnership and opening up here in India and of course our new agreement will increase trade by 25.5 billion pounds over this next period which is truly remarkable,” he said.

Lammy expressed gratitude for his visit and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting him an audience. “I’m very pleased to be back in India and very grateful to Prime Minister Modi once again giving me an audience and giving me so much of his time at a very very busy and challenging time,” he said.