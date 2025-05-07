‘We only killed those who killed our innocents’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Op Sindoor

Stating that Indian Armed Forces have scripted history following Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, “We only killed those who killed our innocents.”

In a statement issued hours after the counter strike inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that the airstrikes under Operation Sindoor were carried out with precision, caution and sensitivity, to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Border Roads Organisation’s 50 infrastructure projects across six States and 2 Union Territories, Singh commended the armed forces for the success of the highly secretive operation.

“India had exercised its right to respond after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed 25 tourists and one Kashmiri pony ride operator. The terrorists had cross-border linkages and an investigation pointed to Pakistan’s role, as in several attacks on Indian soil in the past,” he said.

Comparing Operation Sindoor with the episode from Ramayana wherein Lord Hanuman destroyed Ashok Vatika, the grove where Ravana had imprisoned Sita, Singh said “Jin mohi mara, te mai mare (I struck those who struck me). We only killed those who killed our innocents.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our forces launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror training camps and gave a strong response. And this was done after meticulous planning. To hit terrorists’ morale, this action was restricted to only their camps and infrastructure. I salute the bravery of our armed forces,” he said.

In the highly secretive operation, India carried out strikes against 9 terror camps of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in both Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM, Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT, Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM, Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT, Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM, Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM, Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT, and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.