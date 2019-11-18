Leaving the situation in Maharashtra on government formation in uncertainty, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said more discussions would be held before a final word on getting together with Shiv Sena.

Pawar was speaking to reporters after having about 45-minute long meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “We have to sort out some more issues,” Pawar told.

There are two angles coming out in Maharashtra for the alliance of the three parties, one is the gesture shown by the NCP-Congress by not fielding any candidate in the upcoming BMC polls for the post of the mayor or deputy mayor. BMC is a civic body considered to be the richest body in the state-controlled by Shiv Sena.

While on the other side, there is no clear decision coming out of the party. On a question by a report about the possibility of the Shiv Sena-NCP0-Congress to happen, Pawar said, “Shiv Sena-BJP contested separately, NCP-Congress contested separately. BJP-Shiv Sena has to find their own way and we will do our own politics.”

His response to the question about the meeting left many wondering. Asked about the Shiv Sena saying it was in talks with Congress-NCP to form the government, he said, ‘Really?’

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet said that the Congress and NCP representatives will meet again in a day or two.

Sh. Sharad Pawar met the Congress President today and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra. It was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP & Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 18, 2019

The roots of the confusing situation in the state are linked to the split of Shiv Sena from BJP leaving none of the party with the majority seats to form the government. The tussle broke out between Shiv Sena and BJP over the 50-50 power-sharing.