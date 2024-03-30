We have rescued 250 Indians forced into cyber slavery in Cambodia: MEA

Reacting to reports that over 5,000 Indians are trapped in Cambodia where they are allegedly being held against their will and forced to carry out cyber frauds on people back home, the government on Saturday said it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians from the Southeast Asian nation.

“We have seen media reports on Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia. Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work. Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said the MEA and the Embassy of India in Cambodia have also issued several advisories to Indian nationals about such scams.

”We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support. We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes,” the spokesperson added.