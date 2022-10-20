We could differ politically, but share same thoughts for sports: Sharad Pawar shares space with rivals ahead of MCA polls

Ahead of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections scheduled for October 20, former BCCI president Sharad Pawar shared space with political rivals Devendra Fadanvis of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and said that though they all differ politically, but they have same thoughts when it comes to sports.

The panel of Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar had a meeting with Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Fadanvis where they put forth demands for the growth and development of MCA. Sharad Pawar said during the meeting, “Everyone wants to know what is happening in tomorrow’s MCA election. We have different political mindsets but we have the same thoughts for sports.

When I was the BCCI president, Narendra Modi used to come for meetings when he was the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, and current Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Shukla (current BCCI vice president) used to come from Himachal. They came because we have the same passion for sports.”

Ashish Shelar, who has recently been appointed as BCCI Treasurer said that political parties will not enter MCA for their political agenda but rather for the development of cricket.

Deputy CM Fadanvis said to the panel during the event, “Pawar ji is our relative. We assure everyone that we will work on your ideas and provide money to MCA for development and growth. I am handling the finance ministry and Shelar is handling MCA financial department. So I assure that there will be no shortage of funds for MCA.”

CM Shinde that today his government stands together with Pawar. “I assure you that we will work together for MCA’s growth and development.”

Former Indian player Sandeep Patil has expressed his intentions to contest the MCA elections. But current MCA vice-president Amol Kale could also throw his hat in the ring.

Polls for five office bearers posts, nine councillors for the apex council and two representatives for the general council of T20 will be held on October 20.

Millind Narvekar and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are among the ones contesting the election. Millind is close to former CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey while Awhad is also a close aide of Pawar in NCP.