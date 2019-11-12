In a separate press conference that came right after the NCP-Congress joint press conference, the Shiv Sena slammed the decision of President’s rule in Maharashtra on late Tuesday evening.

Addressing the mediapersons Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “I heard the press conference of Congress and NCP. Being the number two party in the state, Shiv Sena showed the willingness and ability to form the government. We didn’t have the letter of support from Congress and BJP due to which we asked for 48 hours time from the Governor”.

“Governor gave us 24 hours only rather than 48 hours, but now we have six months time and we will sit with the Congress and NCP and decide after consultation to form the government,” Uddhav said.

“Earlier with the BJP too, there were differences which we sought and worked together. Similarly we will find the way to work together in the state after forming the coalition,” he added.

“BJP had promised the Chief Minister post to Shiv Sena for 2.5 years, but now they are lying and calling me a liar. I am not greedy of power,” he said.

Pointing out at BJP Maharashtra state President, Uddhav said, “a friend Chandrakant Patil showed us the way and we went to NCP. We followed a friend’s advice.”

“Yes we were together and we wanted the construction of Ram Mandir, but now the politics is heading in another direction,” Shiv Sena chief said.

He further said that forming government in Maharashtra is not a joke, there has to be talks if parties with different ideologies are coming together.

He admitted Sharad Pawar’s claim that yesterday was the first time that he called Pawar for the proposal of coalition. He said that he told Pawar that if we come together then we can give a new direction to the state and the country.

On asking the question on would the Shiv Sena- BJP tie-up happen again, he said, “I didn’t end the ties with BJP, it was them who did it. I came in support of BJP in their dark times”.

He further said that let us meet with NCP and Congress, and then only we can decide on anything.

Shiv Sena approached Supreme Court to challenge the imposition of President’s rule in the state with the demand of immediate hearing on the matter.

There was no hearing today in Supreme Court on Shiv Sena’s plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision of denying three more days to the party to get letters of support from NCP and Congress.

The matter will be laid off the apex court for urgent hearing tomorrow.