We are one when it comes to religion: Pawan Kalyan at Mahakumbh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and renowned South Indian film

star Pawan Kalyan took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday,

embracing the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh.

Describing the grand religious gathering as a profound symbol of human

unity, Kalyan emphasised the shared essence of faith. “We may differ

in language and culture, but our religion is one. We are Sanatanis,

and for every Sanatani, Mahakumbh is the most significant moment,” he

stated.

The Janasena Party chief called it ‘a blessed experience’. He praised

the Yogi government for the excellent arrangements at Mahakumbh and

extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Recalling his long-standing fascination with the grand event, he

shared, “I once read a yogi’s autobiography when I was 16 or 17, and

since then, I have been drawn to the Kumbh. Although I have visited

Kumbh earlier also, taking a dip during the Mahakumbh has been my

biggest wish for decades, and today, it has finally come true.”

Describing the Mahakumbh as an extraordinary event, he added,

“Imagine, more than half of the country’s Hindu population gathers

here to take a holy dip. This is the unwavering faith of Sanatan

Dharma that has kept this tradition alive for centuries. The greatness

of our heritage and Sanatan culture lies in the fact that such a vast

and peaceful event continues with immense devotion and grandeur,

purely on the strength of people’s faith.”

Expressing his reverence for the Mahakumbh, the Janasena Party chief

described it as one of the most significant moments in Sanatan Dharma.

“This is a time when sages, yogis, and spiritual masters converge,

creating an aura of positive energy. It is a moment where one can

truly experience divine realizations—an experience that will remain

etched in memory for a lifetime,” he added.

He mentioned that Mahakumbh serves as a meeting ground for people

following different traditions, beliefs, and spiritual practices,

making it a deeply enriching and unifying experience. “India has one

soul, and the Mahakumbh is a moment where one can truly feel its

essence,” he remarked.

Pawan Kalyan also lauded the grand arrangements made for the event,

commending CM Yogi Adityanath and the local administration for their

efforts in ensuring a seamless and spiritually uplifting experience

for the devotees.