We are one when it comes to religion: Pawan Kalyan at Mahakumbh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Andhra government over farmer distress
Speaking to the media, Reddy slammed the state government for failing to provide MSP to farmers for black gram, green gram, tomato, cotton, and other crops.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and renowned South Indian filmstar Pawan Kalyan took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday,embracing the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and renowned South Indian film
star Pawan Kalyan took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday,
embracing the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh.
Describing the grand religious gathering as a profound symbol of human
unity, Kalyan emphasised the shared essence of faith. “We may differ
in language and culture, but our religion is one. We are Sanatanis,
and for every Sanatani, Mahakumbh is the most significant moment,” he
stated.
Advertisement
The Janasena Party chief called it ‘a blessed experience’. He praised
the Yogi government for the excellent arrangements at Mahakumbh and
extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Advertisement
Recalling his long-standing fascination with the grand event, he
shared, “I once read a yogi’s autobiography when I was 16 or 17, and
since then, I have been drawn to the Kumbh. Although I have visited
Kumbh earlier also, taking a dip during the Mahakumbh has been my
biggest wish for decades, and today, it has finally come true.”
Describing the Mahakumbh as an extraordinary event, he added,
“Imagine, more than half of the country’s Hindu population gathers
here to take a holy dip. This is the unwavering faith of Sanatan
Dharma that has kept this tradition alive for centuries. The greatness
of our heritage and Sanatan culture lies in the fact that such a vast
and peaceful event continues with immense devotion and grandeur,
purely on the strength of people’s faith.”
Expressing his reverence for the Mahakumbh, the Janasena Party chief
described it as one of the most significant moments in Sanatan Dharma.
“This is a time when sages, yogis, and spiritual masters converge,
creating an aura of positive energy. It is a moment where one can
truly experience divine realizations—an experience that will remain
etched in memory for a lifetime,” he added.
He mentioned that Mahakumbh serves as a meeting ground for people
following different traditions, beliefs, and spiritual practices,
making it a deeply enriching and unifying experience. “India has one
soul, and the Mahakumbh is a moment where one can truly feel its
essence,” he remarked.
Pawan Kalyan also lauded the grand arrangements made for the event,
commending CM Yogi Adityanath and the local administration for their
efforts in ensuring a seamless and spiritually uplifting experience
for the devotees.
Advertisement