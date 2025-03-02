‘We are on way to becoming the creative capital of the world’: Karnataka’s IT, BT Minister Priyank Kharge

“Karnataka is on the way to becoming the global creative capital.” This big claim comes from Karnataka IT, BT and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge after the culmination of a three-day global congregation of experts from cutting-edge technologies and professionals from the creative fields of the arts, films, gaming, and the entertainment world from across the globe.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day Bengaluru GAFX 2025, themed “Future of Immersion: Experience. Explore. Disrupt.,” Priyank Kharge said, “Karnataka is not just the IT, biotech, and skill capital of India—we are on our way to becoming the global creative capital. The AVGC-XR sector is no longer just about entertainment; it is a powerful economic force driving innovation, employment, and global influence.”

“The Karnataka government focuses on skill development, reskilling, and cross-skilling through initiatives like Nipuna Karnataka,” the minister said, adding, “We are committed to ensuring our talent competes on a global stage. We are investing in incubators, Centres of Excellence, and original IP creation to position Karnataka as a leader in animation, gaming, VFX, and XR.”

“The success of global brands like Disney and Marvel proves the potential of intellectual property, and it’s time for India to create its own. This year, Karnataka will host an Esports Summit and a Game Developers Conference, marking a major step in strengthening our gaming ecosystem. The Esports Summit will hone the skills of gaming enthusiasts, putting Karnataka on the global competitive gaming map, he said. The Game Developers Conference will bring together innovators, creators, and industry leaders to push the boundaries of game design and original IP development.

“With these initiatives, Karnataka is laying the foundation for a future where we don’t just provide services but create world-class content and technology. With the right policies, incentives, and vision, we will transform India into a global hub for creative technology. The future belongs to those who innovate, and Karnataka is ready to set new benchmarks for the world,” Priyank Kharge said.

The three-day Bengaluru GAFX 2025, organised by the Department of E, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, and ABAI at the Lalit Ashok, concluded on Saturday. The event saw the setting of new benchmarks in the industry with ground-breaking partnerships, insightful discussions, and a thriving platform for startups and investors. The event reaffirmed Karnataka’s position as the world’s leading hub for AVGC-XR and a key driver of India’s global leadership in immersive media and entertainment.

In a special address to the august gathering, Mr. Biren Ghose, Chairman, Bengaluru GAFX & President, ABAI said, “ABAI is proud of how every constituency in AVGC-XR has come together to create a spectacular Bengaluru GAFX 2025. Our vision to explore the Future of Immersion has been realised. There are tangible outcomes that will be an accelerator for India’s creative technology industries. The support of the Department of ITBT, Government of Karnataka, has been instrumental in continuing to catapult this industry to global excellence. The event has enabled rich exploration, creating never-before experiences and highlighting the disruption that will enable studios, start-ups, and talent to make a lasting impact on the global stage.”

The Bengaluru GAFX 2025 has been a global standout, with 5000+ footfalls per day and over 15 state association participants and more than 50 exhibitors. The event also saw participants from 150 colleges, 500 nationwide students for different competitions, over 20 national & international, and 10 muse artists for Sketch Alley. A total prize money of ₹10 lakh, along with goodies, was awarded to participants.

B2B Forum emerged as a premier networking and business matchmaking platform, driving meaningful collaborations within the AVGC-XR industry. The forum created a structured space for content creators, studios, and AVGC start-ups to pitch their projects to global buyers and investors.

The event witnessed ground-breaking collaborations, industry-shaping discussions, and dynamic showcases that set the stage for the future of animation, gaming, VFX, and comics in India. Industry veterans and thought leaders, and esteemed Indian accolades, actively participated, emphasising the transformative potential of technological advancements. Bengaluru GAFX stands out as a unique event in the AVGC industry, facilitating the convergence of Indian and international synergy.

Both international and Indian studios, along with industry veterans, presented some of the largest and most critically acclaimed titles during the event.