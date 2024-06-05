‘We are in the NDA and I am going for NDA meeting’: Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking for the first time after the landslide victory of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance Naidu said,“I am experienced and I have seen so many political changes in this country. We are in the NDA and I am going for an NDA meeting.” He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda for their commitment to AP’s future. The TDP chief is likely to be ready with his list of demands from the BJP this time since he is in a bargaining position.

There has been speculation that Naidu might choose to side with INDIA after Uddhav Thackeray’s comment last evening but the presence of Pawan Kalyan in the alliance might tie Naidu’s hands for the time being. The chief minister-in-waiting also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had been under poor governance for the past five years. “I have been a politician for 40 years. I know well how to be a chief minister,” said Naidu.

The former chief minister had vowed to go back to the state Legislative Assembly only as a chief minister after the YSRCP MLAs had allegedly insulted his wife Bhuvaneshwari. The NDA got 164 seats out of 175 seats in the state Assembly. The TDP alone got 135 seats and reached the majority mark alone. Naidu thanked both JSP leader Pawan Kalyan and state BJP chief D Purandeswari for the emphatic win of the alliance.

