We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that the Kashmiri language is their real identity and that people of Kashmir are fighting for their identity that is in danger.

The remarks were made by the PDP chief at a function to release the book titled ‘Qatraen Huend Shahar’ penned by Dr Gazanfar Ali Gazal at Tagore Hall in Srinagar yesterday.

While addressing the event, Mufti said, “The Kashmiri language is our identity as well as a big weapon and during the past, we fought all battles with our mother tongue. But unfortunately, our identity, that is our mother tongue is in danger which results in us not being able to talk as we are living in an uncomfortable atmosphere.”

She also said that the Kashmir language has its own importance and today’s generation is not giving proper interest towards their mother tongue.

“Kashmir language has its own importance but unfortunately our young generation is not giving proper interest towards mother tongue even my own children are not speaking properly. So people should know about Urdu and Kashmiri languages that are our official and mother language and both languages are our identity,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Earlier on Monday, PDP’s chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

“Welcome Hon’ble SC’s decision to finally hear petitions pending since 2019 challenging the illegal abrogation of Article 370. I hope justice is upheld & delivered for the people of J&K. The SC ruling on Article 370 maintained that the provision can be abrogated only on the recommendation of the J&K constituent assembly,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear on July 11 a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.