In view of the scare due to the Novel Coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Saturday announced to shut down all educational institutions from March 16 to 31 as a precautionary measure.

However, the board examinations will not be affected as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that they will held as per the schedule.

“It has been decided that all government, government-aided, private educational institutions – schools, colleges, universities, Madarsas, SSK (Shishu Shiksha Kendra) and MSK (Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra) will remain closed from 16 March, 2020, to 31 March, 2020, in public interest,” said the press release by the chief minister.

“The internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during the said duration. However, the Board examinations will be held as per schedule,” it added.

Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken in view of spread of the deadly virus for which, advisories were issued by international organisations like WHO and UN as well as the central government.

As reported by news agency IANS, six people are in isolation while 1,977 are under home surveillance among the 2,56,682 people screened in West Bengal since the global outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a health department, no one has been tested positive in the state due to the fatal disease so far.

India has so far reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths in Karnataka and Delhi. According to the Health Ministry, there are at least 66 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed Coronavirus cases.