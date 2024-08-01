Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM’s primary focus rescue operations

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala, Mundakkai area on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after an all-party and cabinet meeting held in Kalpetta on Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan said after the completion of the Bailey bridge by the Army in Mundakkai, the rescue operation would be carried out intensively by bringing machines to the landslide-hit site.

He also said that search operations will be conducted in the Chaliyar River for bodies, where around 80 bodies were recovered.

“The rehabilitation process will be implemented effectively. The primary focus is on rescue operations. People will be temporarily housed in camps. A systematic approach will be taken for the rehabilitation process. Relief camps will continue. Arrangements will be made in the camps to maintain the privacy of individuals from different families. Only family members will be allowed to enter the camps. A common facility will be set up for those who want to visit and speak to people staying in the camps,” CM Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added,” The devastating situation in Wayanad requires a collective effort to prevent the spread of disease. The health department must heed warnings and take necessary precautions. To avoid further contamination, people should refrain from gathering in areas where bodies are being identified. Proper disposal of dead animals will also be ensured. While there are 12 ministers in Wayanad, it’s impractical for all to stay. Instead, a cabinet sub-committee comprising ministers of Revenue, Forest, Tourism, SC, and ST will be stationed in the area to oversee operations. Additionally, Shriram Sambasiva Rao will continue to serve as Special Officer”.

The official level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assessed that all the survivors were rescued in the rescue operations carried out for three days after the landslide